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Where Ukrainians Can Buy Goods and Cars Seized by Customs – Details

23:00, 12 July 2026
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Property seized due to customs violations, owners' refusal, or expiration of customs control periods is sold only through electronic auctions.
Where Ukrainians Can Buy Goods and Cars Seized by Customs – Details
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Goods and vehicles seized by customs authorities due to customs violations, owners' refusal, or expiration of customs control periods are sold through electronic auctions. The State Customs Service of Ukraine reminded how the sale of such property takes place and what happens if no buyers are found.

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Every year, customs authorities seize hundreds of batches of goods involved in customs violation cases, remain unclaimed by owners after the expiration of customs control periods, or are voluntarily relinquished by owners in favor of the state.

The State Customs Service noted that the procedure for managing such property remains unchanged.

It is sold through electronic trading, which, depending on the status of the property, is administered by JSC "Prozorro.Sales" or the state enterprise "SETAM." Funds received from the sale are transferred to the State Budget of Ukraine.

The service emphasized that the starting price of goods and vehicles put up for auction already includes all customs payments. Therefore, the auction winner does not need to pay them additionally.

After the auction ends, the buyer receives a purchase act of the established form, which confirms their ownership rights to the purchased goods or vehicle.

Information about property put up for sale is regularly updated on electronic platforms.

All property except confiscated items is sold through JSC "Prozorro.Sales," while only confiscated property is sold through SE "SETAM."

If necessary, potential buyers can personally inspect the lots. The schedule for inspections is indicated in the auction announcements.

If the property cannot be sold even after markdowns, a decision may be made to transfer it free of charge, recycle, utilize, or destroy it. The decision depends on the characteristics of the specific property.

The State Customs Service also emphasized that customs authorities have no relation to stores that use the words "confiscate" or "customs confiscate" in their names.

The agency explained that such names are merely advertising elements and are not related to the official sale of property seized by customs.

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