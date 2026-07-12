Statute of Limitations: What Terms Currently Apply for Filing a Lawsuit

When the statute of limitations begins to run, in which cases it is suspended, and which claims these terms do not apply to.

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After the renewal of the statute of limitations in Ukraine, citizens should pay closer attention to the deadlines for filing a lawsuit. Compliance with the terms established by law often determines the ability to protect one's rights and legitimate interests. The legislation defines both the general statute of limitations and special terms for certain categories of disputes, as well as cases when the running of this term is suspended or the statute of limitations does not apply at all.

What is the statute of limitations

The statute of limitations is the period during which a person has the right to go to court to protect their civil right or interest.

The general statute of limitations in Ukraine is three years.

At the same time, the Civil Code of Ukraine establishes special terms for certain categories of cases.

In which cases does a special statute of limitations apply

A one-year statute of limitations applies, in particular, to claims:

for the recovery of fines or penalties;

for refuting false information in the media;

related to defects in sold goods;

for the termination of a gift agreement;

for appealing decisions of general meetings of a company;

in other cases directly defined by law.

When does the statute of limitations begin to run

As a rule, the statute of limitations begins to run from the day a person learned or could have learned about the violation of their right.

At the same time, the Civil Code of Ukraine provides for cases when the statute of limitations:

is suspended;

is interrupted;

or does not apply at all.

In which cases is the statute of limitations suspended

The statute of limitations may be suspended, in particular, in the event of:

force majeure;

imposition of a moratorium;

a party being part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations transferred to martial law.

During the martial law in Ukraine, the statute of limitations was suspended by special provisions of the Civil Code of Ukraine.

Why it is important to check the deadlines for filing a lawsuit now

In 2025, the Verkhovna Rada adopted Law of Ukraine No. 4434-IX dated May 14, 2025 "On Amendments to the Section 'Final and Transitional Provisions' of the Civil Code of Ukraine Regarding the Renewal of the Statute of Limitations."

This law provides for the renewal of the statute of limitations. Therefore, citizens should carefully monitor the deadlines for filing lawsuits and consider current legislative changes to avoid losing the opportunity for judicial protection of their rights.

To which claims the statute of limitations does not apply

The statute of limitations does not apply, in particular, to:

claims for the protection of personal non-property rights;

claims of depositors against banks;

claims for compensation for damage caused to life and health;

certain claims regarding insurance payments;

other cases provided by law.

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