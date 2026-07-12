Ukroboronprom dismissed heads of two state enterprises after warehouse explosions in Vyshneve

Those responsible face not only dismissal but also criminal liability.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

"Ukroboronprom" dismissed the heads of two state enterprises after the shelling of Vyshneve in the Kyiv region.

It is stated that the heads of two state enterprises were dismissed after a preliminary investigation established violations of legislation requirements and rules for the safe storage of ammunition.

Other officials whose actions or inaction could have led to serious consequences were also dismissed.

Ukroboronprom emphasized that all those responsible, in addition to dismissal, will bear criminal liability in accordance with current legislation.

Currently, a comprehensive inspection of compliance with storage and safety requirements during work with means of destruction is underway at all Ukroboronprom enterprises.

Recall that on the night of July 6, Russian forces launched a missile strike on Vyshneve in the Kyiv region. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out at the warehouses of one of Ukroboronprom's enterprises, and residential buildings and other objects were also damaged.

After the incident, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Office of the Prosecutor General had initiated a criminal proceeding. The preliminary investigation established violations of legislation requirements and rules for the safe storage of ammunition.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages, and on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.