Yulia Svyrydenko confirmed her resignation as Prime Minister

The Prime Minister confirmed her readiness to move to a new position after the government reshuffle.

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Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko confirmed her upcoming resignation following the Cabinet reshuffle announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky. She stated that she discussed further personnel decisions with the Head of State and expressed her readiness to continue working in a new direction.

On the eve, Volodymyr Zelensky announced a change in Ukraine's political strategy and announced a government reshuffle. He proposed that Yulia Svyrydenko lead a new important direction in relations with a key international partner.

Svyrydenko said that during the meeting with the President, they discussed the challenges facing the country, the changes needed to strengthen the government's work, as well as the development of Ukraine's relations with international partners.

"Today it is extremely important to unite all forces and resources to strengthen Ukraine," she noted.

Svyrydenko thanked the President for his trust and high assessment of the government team's work, emphasizing that it was an honor for her to lead the Cabinet of Ministers during the most difficult period in Ukraine's recent history.

She also expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian military and all government members, noting that the team worked on supporting the economy, made difficult operational decisions, and paid special attention to frontline regions.

In addition, according to the Prime Minister, during the meeting with Zelensky, the parties discussed further steps.

"I am ready to continue serving the Ukrainian state and fulfilling tasks aimed at strengthening Ukraine's positions, protecting national interests, and bringing closer a just peace," Svyrydenko emphasized.

On the eve, the President also announced personnel changes in the leadership of law enforcement agencies and a new distribution of responsibilities for key areas of foreign policy.

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