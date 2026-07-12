In Kyiv, a man was denied a pension and fined 51 thousand hryvnias — what happened

The man used forged MSEC documents establishing a Group II disability.

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The Darnytskyi District Court of Kyiv approved a plea agreement regarding a man who, in collusion with an unidentified person, used forged documents establishing disability to apply for a pension, as well as to obtain grounds for unhindered crossing of the state border and avoidance of mobilization during martial law.

Despite submitting two applications to the Pension Fund, he was not granted a pension — the forged documents were detected during verification. The court found the man guilty of attempted fraud, forgery of official documents committed by prior conspiracy of a group of persons, as well as using knowingly forged documents, and imposed a final penalty in the form of a fine of 51 thousand hryvnias.

Circumstances of the case

As established by the court, no later than February 23, 2024, the accused conspired with an unidentified person who produced forged documents of the medical-social expert commission (MSEC) in his name — a certificate and an extract to the MSEC examination report. These documents falsely stated that he was assigned Group II disability due to a general disease for the period from February 23, 2024, to February 23, 2025. The documents contained a forged signature of the head of the MSEC and the seal imprint of the communal institution "Odessa Regional Center of Medical-Social Expertise."

According to the case materials, the accused was aware that the documents were forged, provided his accomplice with his personal data for their creation, as well as copies of his own documents and his qualified electronic signature to submit applications through the web portal of the Pension Fund of Ukraine. The purpose of these actions was to obtain the right to unhindered crossing of the state border of Ukraine during martial law, avoid mobilization, and unlawfully receive pension payments.

Subsequently, the unidentified person twice — on March 26 and July 17, 2024 — submitted disability pension applications on behalf of the accused through the Pension Fund web portal, attaching copies of the forged documents. In addition, a forged extract to the MSEC examination report was sent by mail to the Main Department of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in Kyiv to be added to the pension case file.

The court recognized the actions as completed attempted fraud

The court noted that the accused acted out of selfish motives, attempting to illegally seize state funds through deception. If the submitted applications had been approved, he would have been granted a pension of 3,040.80 UAH.

However, on April 2 and July 24, 2024, the Pension Fund refused to grant the pension after discovering the use of forged documents. Therefore, actual seizure of budget funds did not occur. The court concluded that the accused performed all actions he considered necessary to complete the crime but failed to do so due to reasons beyond his control. For this reason, his actions were qualified as completed attempted fraud.

The court found the man guilty under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Part 3 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and Part 2 of Article 28, Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Plea agreement and punishment

A plea agreement was concluded between the prosecutor and the accused. The accused fully admitted his guilt, sincerely repented, and actively assisted in solving the criminal offense. The court established that the agreement in case 753/2214/26 was concluded voluntarily and its terms comply with the requirements of the Criminal Procedure Code and the Criminal Code of Ukraine, therefore it approved it.

When imposing the sentence, the court took into account the accused's personal data: he had no prior convictions, was officially employed, positively characterized at work and residence, was a young person, had strong social ties, and also transferred 50 thousand hryvnias to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Considering these circumstances, the court applied the provisions of Article 69 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine when sentencing for document forgery.

By the verdict of the Darnytskyi District Court of Kyiv, the accused was found guilty and finally sentenced to a fine of 51,000 UAH. In addition, 3,565.60 UAH was recovered from him to cover court costs for document examination.

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