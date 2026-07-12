Ukrainians can simultaneously apply for an ID card and a foreign passport: what you need to know

An ID card and a foreign passport can be issued simultaneously at the State Migration Service, CNAP, or SE "Document".

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You can simultaneously apply for a citizen's passport of Ukraine and a foreign passport at the territorial bodies and subdivisions of the State Migration Service of Ukraine, administrative service centers, as well as at the state enterprise "Document".

Who can use the service

Simultaneous document issuance is available to:

persons who have reached the age of 14, based on a personally submitted application form;

persons whom the court has recognized as partially capable or incapable — based on an application from one of the parents, adoptive parents, guardians, trustees, or other legal representatives;

persons who, due to a prolonged health disorder, cannot move independently and require urgent treatment abroad — based on an application from the person themselves or their legal representative with the appropriate medical conclusion.

The applicant can submit documents personally or through a legal representative.

Required documents

To receive the service, it is necessary to submit:

an application form completed during document submission;

a document confirming payment of the administrative fee or state duty;

an extract from the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations — in case of passport theft;

a written statement about loss or theft of the passport — in case of loss or theft;

birth certificate or a birth document issued by competent foreign authorities;

original documents confirming citizenship and identity of the parents or one of them, if necessary to confirm Ukrainian citizenship;

a certificate of assignment of the taxpayer registration number or a notice of refusal to obtain it;

a certificate of registration or deregistration of residence (if available);

a document of marriage registration or dissolution (if available);

birth certificates of children (if available);

documents on change of surname, first name, or patronymic (if available);

a certificate of registration of a homeless person — for homeless individuals;

a 10×15 cm photo for face image scanning — for persons who cannot move independently;

a document confirming the authority of the legal representative and a document proving their identity, if documents are submitted by a representative.

How documents are processed

After submitting the documents, an employee of the State Migration Service, CNAP, or SE "Document" simultaneously forms two application forms — for the issuance of an ID card and a citizen's passport of Ukraine for traveling abroad — using the means of the Unified State Demographic Register.

Processing times

The citizen's passport of Ukraine and the foreign passport are issued:

no later than 20 working days from the date of application submission;

no later than seven working days in case of urgent processing.

If additional checks are required for identification, the processing time for the ID card application may be extended up to two months. The applicant will be notified by mail, phone, or electronic communication means. The decision on issuing the foreign passport is made after the decision on issuing the citizen's passport of Ukraine.

How to receive the ready documents

After completion, the applicant can receive the documents personally, through a legal representative, or by registered mail to the address specified during application submission.

Also, based on the application review, a decision may be made to refuse issuance, exchange, or delivery of the citizen's passport of Ukraine.

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