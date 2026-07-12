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Did not update data and ended up 'wanted' – can you sign a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine

11:35, 12 July 2026
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After signing the contract, the serviceman status cancels the wanted status, but not the administrative liability.
Did not update data and ended up 'wanted' – can you sign a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine
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Citizens who have not updated their military registration data or have received the status of "wanted" due to violations of military registration rules do not lose the opportunity to sign a contract for military service.

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As explained by the Zhytomyr Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, after signing the contract, the person acquires the status of an active serviceman. In this case, the "wanted" status is automatically canceled.

At the same time, this does not exempt from responsibility for already recorded violations.

If an official decision on administrative penalty has already been issued for violations of military registration rules, the imposed fine must be paid. Signing the contract does not cancel the imposed administrative punishment.

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