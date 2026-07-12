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An arrest warrant was issued in Turkey for the mayor of Ankara's largest district: what happened

08:48, 12 July 2026
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The Ankara Prosecutor's Office authorized the detention of 36 suspects in a corruption case, including the mayor of the Çankaya district.
An arrest warrant was issued in Turkey for the mayor of Ankara's largest district: what happened
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In Turkey, the Ankara Chief Prosecutor's Office issued arrest warrants for 36 individuals as part of an investigation into a corruption case related to the activities of the Çankaya district municipality — the largest district of the country's capital. Among the suspects is the district mayor Hüseyin Can Güner. This was reported by the state TV channel TRT Haber.

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According to the TV channel, the investigation concerns suspicions of bribery, manipulation during public tenders, and the creation of a criminal organization.

So far, law enforcement has already detained 27 individuals involved in the case.

Additionally, as part of the investigative actions, the court authorized searches at the residences of the suspects and the seizure of physical evidence that may be relevant to the investigation.

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