Temporary Residence Permit for Foreigners in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: How the New Procedure Works

The new migration procedure provides for a permit for the entire duration of the contract and an additional six months after its completion.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Ministry of Defense clarified the procedure for obtaining a temporary residence permit for foreigners and stateless persons who are serving or planning to serve in the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The new migration procedure came into effect on May 10, 2026, in accordance with the Law of Ukraine No. 4730-IX dated December 17, 2025, and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 573 dated May 6, 2026.

Who can obtain the permit

A temporary residence permit with the category code "04/19" can be issued to foreigners and stateless persons who have legally signed a contract to serve in the military in:

The Armed Forces of Ukraine;

The National Guard of Ukraine;

The State Special Transport Service.

Foreigners already serving must apply for the permit within six months from the date the law came into force, i.e., by November 10, 2026.

Duration of the permit

The permit is issued for the entire duration of the contract, plus an additional six months after its termination or cancellation.

The Ministry of Defense explained that this period allows foreign veterans to resolve social, legal, and everyday issues or safely leave the territory of Ukraine. During this entire time, the person is considered to be legally staying in Ukraine.

Required documents

To obtain the permit, a foreign serviceman must apply to a unit of the State Migration Service or an authorized entity and submit:

military registration document (military serviceman's ID) — original for presentation and a certified copy;

contract for military service — original for presentation and a certified copy;

commitment from the military unit to notify the SMS about early termination or cancellation of the contract.

After verification, the originals are returned to the applicant, and copies are certified by the SMS employee or authorized entity with the note "Certified true copy."

When renewing the permit after its expiration, foreigners in category "04/19" are exempt from submitting a medical insurance policy.

Simplified requirements

Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 573 also provides several simplifications for foreign servicemen.

In particular, when issuing temporary or permanent residence permits, the SMS will not verify the place of residence address for persons in category "04/19."

When submitting immigration documents, servicemen may indicate a residence address abroad without documentary proof.

Additionally, when issuing permanent residence permits, persons forced to apply for a new passport from a state that conducts armed aggression against Ukraine or does not recognize its sovereignty may submit an expired or exchangeable passport.

Opportunities provided by the permit

The temporary residence permit confirms the legality of a foreigner's stay in Ukraine and allows to:

open bank accounts and use financial services;

receive notarial and medical services;

process documents in government agencies;

confirm legal stay during administrative procedures.

The Ministry of Defense noted that before the introduction of the new procedure, the absence of a permit forced foreign servicemen to resolve their migration status issues alongside performing combat tasks.

Where to apply

To obtain the permit, it is necessary to contact:

a unit of the State Migration Service of Ukraine;

the state enterprise "Document";

the Administrative Services Center (CNAP) — in cases provided by law.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram to stay updated on the most important events.