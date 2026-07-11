Mass brawl in Finland: police detained 48 people after a clash of football fans

Clashes occurred in the city center of Lahti on the eve of the football match between HJK and FC Lahti.

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In the Finnish city of Lahti, police detained 48 people after a large-scale street fight that took place on July 11 in the city center. According to preliminary data, the participants in the conflict may have been football fans. This was reported by Yle.

The first reports of the mass brawl were received by the police after noon local time.

According to eyewitnesses, some young people came to the square wearing balaclavas. Later, a conflict arose between two groups, during which participants threw smoke grenades and chairs from summer terraces.

As a result of the riots, a window was broken in a local bar, and glass was also damaged on the balcony of an apartment located above the square.

After law enforcement intervention, 48 people were detained. Most of them are Finnish citizens. Among the detainees are also one citizen each of Poland, Italy, Austria, and Liechtenstein.

According to preliminary police information, the detainees may be supporters of the Finnish football clubs HJK and FC Lahti, who were scheduled to play a match at the local stadium on the evening of July 11.

The police stated that they will continue to monitor the situation in Lahti, especially after the football match ends.

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