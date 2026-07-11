Fortune-telling in public places: when the police can issue a fine

If fortune-telling is accompanied by collecting money or imposing services on passersby, law enforcement officers have the right to draw up an administrative protocol.

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Fortune-telling in public places in Ukraine can end with a warning or an administrative fine.

Fortune-telling in public places is an administrative offense and entails a warning or a fine. Such responsibility is provided for by Article 181 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses (CUAO).

According to the legislation, for fortune-telling in a public place, the offender may be given a warning or fined an amount ranging from three to five non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens. Since the non-taxable minimum for qualifying administrative offenses is 17 hryvnias, the fine amount ranges from 51 to 85 hryvnias.

In most cases, law enforcement officers record such offenses if "predicting the future" or other magical services are accompanied by extortion or voluntary collection of money from passersby.

In addition to a warning or fine, police may draw up an administrative protocol if a person persistently harasses citizens while providing such services.

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