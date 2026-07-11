Over 4,000 People Have Died in Venezuela Due to Earthquakes: What Is Known About the Consequences

The number of victims of powerful earthquakes in Venezuela has risen to 4,118, with another 16,740 people injured.

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As a result of powerful earthquakes in Venezuela, at least 4,118 people have died, and another 16,740 have been injured. This was reported by The Guardian. According to Jorge Rodríguez, the head of the Venezuelan parliament, official search and rescue operations have already been completed. Meanwhile, relatives of those considered missing continue to clear the rubble on their own, hoping to find the bodies of their loved ones for proper burial. On Friday, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake was also recorded in the central part of Caracas, causing a brief panic among the population. Due to the underground tremors, people were evacuated from several buildings. After the rescue operation ended, the country is moving to the recovery phase. According to the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), direct damages to housing and infrastructure amount to about 37 billion dollars. Interim President of Venezuela Delsy Rodríguez called on the international community to unblock state assets frozen abroad to direct them towards reconstruction. In particular, she reported that she appealed to King Charles III of the United Kingdom to allow the use of approximately 30 tons of Venezuelan gold that is under sanctions. Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram pages to stay informed about the most important events.