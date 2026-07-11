Without meter verification, bill amounts may increase: who it concerns

Owners of gas and electricity meters must monitor their verification deadlines.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Owners of household gas and electricity meters must undergo their periodic verification. If the device is not checked on time, the calculation for consumed resources will be made not based on actual readings, but on the average consumption volume for a similar period. Because of this, the amounts in the bills may significantly increase.

These requirements are provided by Article 17 of the Law of Ukraine "On Metrology and Metrological Activity," which obliges periodic verification of household meters, as well as their inspection after repair.

Who pays for the verification

Consumers do not need to pay for such work. The costs of verification, maintenance, repair, dismantling, transportation, and reinstallation of devices are borne by gas distribution network operators and electricity distribution system operators.

These enterprises are also responsible for compliance with verification deadlines and proper maintenance of metering devices.

How often verification is required

For different devices, the legislation establishes different intervals between verifications.

Gas meters and gas volume conversion devices:

accuracy class 1.0 — once every two years;

accuracy class 1.5 — once every eight years.

Electricity meters are checked once every four years.

For gas meters whose verification period comes after the heating season, the work must be completed within three months.

How payment is calculated while the meter is being verified

If after dismantling the gas meter it is impossible to immediately install another metering device, the consumer will be charged based on the average monthly or average daily consumption volume for a similar period of the previous year.

If the device operated for less than six months, the actual period of its operation is used for calculations.

What happens after the gas meter is removed

After dismantling, the gas distribution network operator must return the device after verification or install another one within two months depending on the verification results.

Several options are possible:

if the meter belongs to the gas distribution operator, they install another billing device at their own expense no later than two months;

if the device is owned by the consumer and successfully passed verification, it must be returned and reinstalled within the same period;

if the meter is deemed unfit, the operator decides whether it makes sense to repair it.

If repair is possible, after restoration the device is returned to the owner and installed in place within two months.

If repair is economically unfeasible, the gas distribution operator must, no later than 15 working days (but in any case no later than two months from the date of dismantling), install their own meter of the same type free of charge. The old device is returned to the consumer along with a written justification of its unfitness.

In such a situation, the consumer cannot refuse the installation of the meter provided by the gas distribution operator.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.