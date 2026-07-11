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Who Can Be Prohibited from Leaving for Permanent Residence Abroad: Explained by the State Migration Service

20:19, 11 July 2026
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Restrictions may apply to persons with state secrets, criminal case defendants, convicts, and debtors.
Who Can Be Prohibited from Leaving for Permanent Residence Abroad: Explained by the State Migration Service
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The State Migration Service explained under what circumstances a citizen may be denied the issuance of documents for leaving abroad for permanent residence.

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The agency noted that grounds for refusal to provide this service include failure by the applicant to submit documents required by regulatory legal acts, as well as submission of documents that do not meet the requirements of Ukrainian legislation, contain false information, or are invalid.

When temporary refusal to leave abroad may occur

The SMS emphasized that a citizen of Ukraine may also be temporarily denied the right to leave abroad in cases defined by law.

In particular, this applies to persons who are aware of information constituting state secrets — until the expiration of the restriction period established by law.

Temporary refusal is also possible if a preventive measure has been applied to the citizen in a criminal proceeding that prohibits leaving the territory of Ukraine — until the completion of the criminal proceeding or cancellation of the relevant restriction.

In addition, departure may be restricted for persons convicted of committing a criminal offense — until serving the sentence or being released from it.

Such restriction also applies to citizens who evade fulfilling obligations imposed by a court decision — until full compliance, as well as to persons under administrative supervision by the National Police — until such supervision is terminated.

How refusals are communicated

The Migration Service reported that if a decision is made to refuse the issuance of documents for leaving abroad for permanent residence, the territorial body of the SMS shall inform the applicant in writing no later than within five working days about the decision made, indicating the grounds for refusal and the procedure for appealing it.

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