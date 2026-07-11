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In Zatoka, an ATO veteran was hit on the head with a metal rod – police opened a case

19:43, 11 July 2026
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Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of a conflict at a recreation base, as a result of which a man sustained head injuries and was hospitalized.
In Zatoka, an ATO veteran was hit on the head with a metal rod – police opened a case
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The police have initiated a criminal case regarding the beating of a man who has the status of a combatant. The incident occurred last week in the evening at one of the recreation bases in the resort village of Zatoka, Odesa region.

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According to preliminary data from law enforcement, a conflict arose between the victim and another vacationer. During the quarrel, the latter rushed into a fight and struck the man on the head with a metal rod.

As a result of the attack, the victim sustained bodily injuries and was hospitalized.

On this fact, investigators opened a criminal case under Part 1 of Article 122 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — intentional moderate bodily injury.

The nature of the injuries received and their severity will be determined by forensic medical experts.

Currently, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

At the same time, the police clarified that the victim was in the anti-terrorist operation zone in 2014 and received the status of a combatant in 2015. According to the information currently available, he is not a serviceman now.

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