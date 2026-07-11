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In Lviv, three more participants in the attack on military personnel of the TCC were taken into custody without bail

16:43, 11 July 2026
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The court has chosen preventive measures for three more suspects in the case of the riots in the Sykhiv district of Lviv.
In Lviv, three more participants in the attack on military personnel of the TCC were taken into custody without bail
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The court has chosen preventive measures for three more participants in the riots that occurred on the night of July 9 in the Sykhiv district of Lviv. At the prosecutors' request, all three were taken into custody without the right to bail.

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As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, these are two men aged 21 and 28, whom the investigation considers organizers and instigators of those present to commit unlawful acts. According to the investigation, they also personally took an active part in damaging the service SUV of the servicemen of the Sykhiv District Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center — they blocked the movement of the vehicle, jumped on it, and later overturned the vehicle.

The third suspect is a 45-year-old resident of Lviv. According to the investigation, he provoked a conflict with a serviceman of the TCC, grabbed him, tried to tear off his military uniform, and verbally insulted him.

As previously reported by the SBU, the investigation believes that these suspects were the most active participants in the riots. They blocked the movement of the military service vehicle, jumped on the vehicle, and damaged it.

Currently, the detainees are being prepared notifications of suspicion. Their actions are preliminarily qualified under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period. In addition, one of the detainees, who is a serviceman, is also charged under Article 407 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — unauthorized leaving of a military unit or place of service.

As previously reported, the incident occurred on July 8 in Lviv during a conflict between servicemen of the TCC and a group of civilians. One of the participants in the incident, who attacked a police officer and caused bodily injuries during the riots, has already been detained in this case. The court chose a preventive measure for Oleh Havrylov, sentencing him to 60 days of arrest.

 

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