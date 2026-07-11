The Appellate Commercial Courts of Ukraine Turn 25 Years Old

On July 11, the appellate commercial courts of Ukraine celebrate the 25th anniversary of their establishment.

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July 11th marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Ukraine's appellate commercial courts. These courts are an integral part of the judicial system, responsible for reviewing court decisions in commercial legal disputes. They contribute to the development of consistent judicial practice and uphold the principle of the rule of law.

For a quarter of a century, the appellate commercial courts have played a crucial role in safeguarding the rights and legitimate interests of parties involved in commercial legal relations, ensuring fair, impartial, and professional case consideration.

Their work is fundamental to the stability of economic processes, the growth of entrepreneurship, enhancing the state's investment appeal, and strengthening public trust in the judiciary.

A quarter-century of the appellate commercial courts' operation is a history defined by responsible decisions, unwavering dedication to the law, and a daily commitment to justice.

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