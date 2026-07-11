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The minimum wage in Ukraine may increase to 9,546 UAH: when this will happen

13:01, 11 July 2026
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The minimum wage in 2027 may be raised to 9,546 UAH — this forecast is included in the Cabinet of Ministers' Budget Declaration.
The minimum wage in Ukraine may increase to 9,546 UAH: when this will happen
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The Cabinet of Ministers, in the medium-term budget declaration, has provided for a phased increase in the minimum wage over the coming years.

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According to the government document, by 2027 the minimum wage may rise to 9,546 UAH. Further gradual increases are also forecasted:

  • in 2028 — up to 10,377 UAH (an increase of 8.7%);
  • in 2029 — up to 11,114 UAH (an increase of 7.1%).

These figures are included in the Budget Declaration, which defines the key directions of the state's financial policy for a three-year period. This document contains forecasts of the main macroeconomic indicators, including economic growth rates, inflation, the hryvnia exchange rate, and the limits of state budget expenditures. Based on it, the government prepares draft state budgets for each individual year.

The declaration also includes a scenario in which the security situation in the country will significantly improve in 2027. This essentially assumes the end of the active phase of the war, which, in turn, should create conditions for accelerating economic development. According to the government's forecast, from 2028 the GDP growth rate may exceed 5% per year.

At the same time, even under this scenario, the minimum wage will significantly lag behind the average incomes of Ukrainians. According to official data, as of the end of the first quarter of 2026, the average wage increased by 18% year-on-year. If similar growth rates continue, then in a year its size may reach approximately 35,700 UAH.

However, currently these figures are only forecast benchmarks included in the Budget Declaration. The final size of the minimum wage for 2027 will be determined during the adoption of the State Budget law. Therefore, there are no guarantees yet that the minimum wage will actually be raised to the specified amounts, as the decision will depend on the economic situation, the state of public finances, and developments in the country.

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