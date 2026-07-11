Inflation Slowed Down, but Bread and Oil Are Getting More Expensive: How Food Prices Have Changed

Annual inflation in Ukraine slowed to 7.2% in June, but certain products and services continued to become more expensive.

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In June 2026, annual inflation in Ukraine slowed to 7.2% compared to 8.2% in May. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, citing data from the State Statistics Service.

They noted that inflation was significantly higher last year. For example, in April 2025 it was 15.1%, in May — 15.9%, and in June — 14.3%.

It is noted that in June compared to May, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages generally decreased by 0.8%.

The biggest monthly price increases were for sunflower oil (+1.7%), fish and fish products (+1.6%), pasta (+1.5%), bread (+1%), and butter (+0.5%). At the same time, eggs (-27.8%), vegetables (-3.7%), fruits (-1.3%), sugar (-0.8%), and milk (-0.5%) became significantly cheaper.

Despite the monthly price decreases for some products, the food basket increased by 5.6% year-on-year. The largest price increases over the past year were for fish and fish products (+21.6%), sunflower oil (+20.8%), bread and bakery products (+19.4%), bread (+15.7%), and pasta (+10.8%). Meanwhile, eggs became cheaper by 19.4%, vegetables by 12.8%, sugar by 11.2%, and fruits by 9.3%.

The tax committee also highlighted changes in the cost of certain goods and services in June. In particular, the largest price increases were for water supply services (+15.3%), sewage (+14.6%), and railway passenger transportation (+3.4%). At the same time, clothing and footwear became cheaper by 2.3%, and fuel and lubricants by 1.6%.

Year-on-year, the largest price increases were recorded for fuel and lubricants (+33.4%) and railway passenger transport (+12.9%).

The committee emphasized that annual inflation in Ukraine has been decreasing for the second consecutive month: after 8.6% in April, it was 8.2% in May and 7.2% in June.

At the same time, they noted that the trend of slowing inflation may be short-lived. Risk factors include the ongoing war, high global oil prices, and possible economic challenges during the next heating season. In this regard, the committee considers it important to support the purchasing power of the population and ensure the improvement of social standards.

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