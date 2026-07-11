France activates emergency Orsec plan due to new heat wave

Due to a new wave of intense heat, the French authorities have activated the emergency Orsec plan, which is used during large-scale emergencies and natural disasters.

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French authorities have resorted to emergency measures of this scale for the first time due to abnormal heat, launching the Orsec civil protection plan. Euronews reports.

The Orsec plan is a state emergency response system usually applied during large-scale natural disasters, including floods and other natural catastrophes.

The regime will be introduced in departments where meteorologists have declared the highest — "red" — level of weather danger. On Saturday, 24 such regions are expected, while another 59 departments will have an "orange" level of danger.

"Consultations were held, opinions exchanged, and the necessary preparatory work was carried out," said French government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon.

Meanwhile, France continues to fight large-scale forest fires that have mostly affected the southern regions of the country. Law enforcement has already detained two individuals suspected of arson.

Earlier, French health authorities reported that the heat wave that hit the country at the end of June may have caused over 2,000 so-called excess deaths. At the same time, the final number of victims may be higher after processing complete statistical data.

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