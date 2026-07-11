Rocket Attack Caught you at Home: The Safest Place in the Apartment, and How to Save Your Life

If, during a rocket attack or a strike by attack drones, it is no longer safe to reach a shelter, it is important to know where to stay in your apartment, which places to avoid, and how to act to minimise the risk to life.

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If an air raid alarm sounds while you are at home, the safest option is to immediately go to the nearest shelter. However, during heavy rocket attacks or drone strikes, there are times when explosions are already occurring nearby, and leaving your flat might be more perilous than remaining indoors.

In such circumstances, it is crucial to know how to minimise risks until the danger subsides. We have compiled the main recommendations from the State Emergency Service, civil protection authorities, and safety experts.

If it is already dangerous to go to the shelter

If you can already hear explosions, the operation of air defence, or the distinctive sound of an approaching missile or attack drone, you must not go outside. Being outdoors during shelling significantly increases the risk of injury from shrapnel.

In such a situation, it is recommended to:

Move to a room separated from the street by at least two solid walls (following the "two walls" rule).

If such a room is unavailable, use a corridor, hallway, or other internal room without windows.

Sit or lie on the floor near an interior wall.

Stay away from windows, balconies, glass doors, and large mirrors.

If possible, open interior doors to lessen the impact of the shockwave on structures.

Where not to be during shelling

During an air attack, places with a high risk of injury from glass shards or structural collapse can be dangerous.

Avoid:

Being near windows, even if they are taped.

Going out onto balconies or loggias.

Using the lift.

Being in stairwells, unless it is necessary to urgently reach a shelter before the direct attack begins.

Being near the exterior walls of the building.

If you are in bed and there is no time to move to a safer place, lie on the floor near an interior wall and cover your head with your hands, a pillow, or a thick blanket.

What to prepare in advance

To act swiftly during an alarm, it is prudent to identify the safest place in your flat and prepare essential items beforehand.

It is advisable to have the following nearby:

A charged mobile phone and power bank

Documents and their copies

A supply of drinking water

A first aid kit with necessary medicines

A torch with spare batteries

A whistle, which may be needed in case of collapse

If there are children, elderly individuals, or pets in the flat, it is worth planning your actions in advance to avoid wasting time during an air raid alarm.

When you can leave the safe place

Following a series of explosions, do not immediately leave the flat or safe room. The air attack may continue in waves, with pauses between missile or drone launches.

It is recommended to leave the shelter or safe place only after the official announcement of the end of the air raid alarm. If the building has been damaged, there is a smell of gas, structural damage, or a fire has started, you should leave the premises only when it is safe to do so and report the situation by calling 101, 102, or 104, depending on the nature of the danger.

If there is still sufficient time after an air raid alarm is announced, the best and safest decision remains to immediately go to the nearest equipped shelter rather than staying in the flat.

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