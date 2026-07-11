Loss of appetite due to heat: when it is normal and when to see a doctor

High air temperature often leads to loss of appetite, but in most cases, this is a natural reaction of the body.

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In hot weather, many people notice that they do not want to eat as much as in winter or spring. Instead of a full meal, the body often "asks" for fruits, vegetables, cold drinks, or light dishes. Doctors explain that in most cases this is a normal physiological reaction of the body to high air temperature. Why do we want to eat less in the heat? The human body constantly maintains a body temperature of about 36.5–37 °C. When it is hot outside, the main efforts are directed towards cooling. For this, the blood vessels in the skin dilate, sweating increases, and blood circulation changes. At the same time, the digestion process requires significant energy expenditure. After a heavy meal, the body produces more heat — this effect is called food thermogenesis. In the heat, additional heat only complicates cooling, so the brain naturally suppresses the feeling of hunger. In addition, high temperature promotes loss of fluids and electrolytes through sweat. If a person does not drink enough, even mild dehydration can reduce appetite and cause fatigue, drowsiness, or nausea. Which foods are preferred in summer? Due to thermoregulation features, in summer people more often prefer foods that are easily digested and contain a lot of water. These foods include: - vegetables and salads; - berries and fruits; - fermented dairy products; - fish; - boiled or baked meat in small portions; - cold soups and light dishes. On the other hand, fatty, fried, or very high-calorie foods take longer to digest and increase the body's heat production, which can cause even greater discomfort after such meals. Should you force yourself to eat? If appetite temporarily decreases due to heat, there is no need to force yourself to eat large portions. Doctors recommend: - eating small portions 4–5 times a day; - shifting main meals to morning and evening hours when the temperature is lower; - maintaining adequate hydration; - not skipping meals completely to avoid energy and nutrient deficiencies. When is loss of appetite dangerous? A decrease in appetite during heat itself is not considered a disease. However, there are situations when a doctor's consultation is necessary. Warning signs include: - complete lack of appetite for several days; - significant weight loss; - severe nausea or vomiting; - high body temperature; - pronounced weakness, dizziness, or fainting; - signs of severe dehydration — dry mouth, dark urine, infrequent urination. Particular attention should be paid by elderly people, children, pregnant women, and individuals with cardiovascular, endocrine, or chronic diseases, as they tolerate heat worse. How to support the body on hot days? To better tolerate high temperatures, doctors recommend regularly drinking water without waiting for strong thirst, avoiding overeating, preferring light meals, and limiting alcohol and overly sweet drinks that can worsen dehydration. If loss of appetite is only related to heat and overall well-being remains good, this reaction is considered normal and usually passes after the temperature drops or hydration is normalized. Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram pages to stay informed about the most important events.