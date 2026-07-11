The Tax Service Plans to Simplify Tax Reporting: What Digitalization of Services Entails

The Tax Service has signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of digitalization of tax services, which provides for the simplification of tax reporting, process automation, and modernization of electronic services.

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The State Tax Service announced the signing of a memorandum of cooperation in the field of digitalization of tax services. The document provides for the simplification of tax reporting and the development of modern digital services of the STS.

One of the key directions will be the reengineering of priority tax reporting forms. They plan to make them simpler and more convenient based on the "Once Only" principle, which implies entering data once without the need to resubmit the same information. Subsequently, government agencies will be able to independently exchange necessary data between registers.

In addition, automation of the STS internal processes, reduction of manual operations, modernization of electronic document flow, and improvement of the service's web portal are planned.

Earlier, we wrote that the STS announced its intention to introduce tax mediation as an alternative way to resolve tax disputes and summarized the results of work in the field of tax control for the first half of the year.

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