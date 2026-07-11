  1. In Ukraine

Unique Wedding Feather Wreath from Prykarpattia Included in Cultural Heritage: What Makes It Special

07:36, 11 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The ancient tradition of Velykyi Kliuchiv village was officially included in the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage elements.
Unique Wedding Feather Wreath from Prykarpattia Included in Cultural Heritage: What Makes It Special
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has included the art of making the wedding feather wreath in the village of Velykyi Kliuchiv, Ivano-Frankivsk region, in the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage elements of Ukraine.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Symbol of the Traditional Wedding Ritual

The bride's feather wreath is one of the most solemn and symbolic elements of the traditional wedding attire in the village of Velykyi Kliuchiv. Its large, round shape resembles a crown, emphasising the special status of the bride as the central figure of the wedding ritual.

The wreath's base consists of densely arranged white goose feathers, formed into numerous soft flowers that evenly cover its entire surface. Similar feather flowers also decorate the groom's hat.

Each Colour Has Its Meaning

The wedding wreath is richly decorated with multicoloured floral elements and beads. At its centre is an ornamental composition of golden, red, and green details, which serves not only a decorative but also a protective function.

The colours of the decoration have symbolic meanings: white represents purity, maiden innocence, and light; red symbolises life, love, and the continuation of the family line; green stands for youth, fertility, and connection with nature; and gold signifies the sun, abundance, and blessing.

The feather wreath is combined with rich beads and traditional embroidered attire, forming a complete wedding ensemble. It symbolises the girl's transition to a new social status, and its splendour and decorative embellishment emphasise the solemnity of the wedding ritual and the high aesthetic level of the local tradition.

Tradition Passed Down Through Generations

The technology of making the feather wreath is preserved by elder female artisans who pass their knowledge directly to their daughters and granddaughters during wedding preparations.

Although in the 1990s this tradition mostly existed in the form of theatrical re-enactments, since the early 2000s it has returned to real wedding practice.

 

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBERWhatsAppFacebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Russian music in the car and stories on TikTok: where personal life ends and responsibility begins

Is a story on social networks considered public distribution of a musical work and what restrictions are currently established by Ukrainian legislation?

Military Personnel with New Contracts Will not Be Able to Change Service Conditions and Deferments: A Bill Was Submitted to the Parliament

The bill proposes to regulate legislatively experimental projects concerning contract military service during martial law and to guarantee the immutability of the basic conditions of such contracts.

Confiscated Property under Digital Control: Returning Enforcement Proceedings from the Archive and Preventing Debtors from Hiding Assets Now Possible with One Click

A new joint order from the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Finance digitises the procedure for managing property confiscated by customs.

Currency trap for Ukrainians abroad: why the NBU limits of 2022 became a problem in 2026

NBU currency limits for remote workers: taxes in Ukraine, expenses in foreign currency.

13 years of living together do not guarantee inheritance rights: The Supreme Court clarified the rights of cohabitants

After the woman's death, her cohabitant claimed the apartment, but the court reminded about the legally established order of inheritance.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]