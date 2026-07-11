Unique Wedding Feather Wreath from Prykarpattia Included in Cultural Heritage: What Makes It Special

The ancient tradition of Velykyi Kliuchiv village was officially included in the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage elements.

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The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has included the art of making the wedding feather wreath in the village of Velykyi Kliuchiv, Ivano-Frankivsk region, in the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage elements of Ukraine.

Symbol of the Traditional Wedding Ritual

The bride's feather wreath is one of the most solemn and symbolic elements of the traditional wedding attire in the village of Velykyi Kliuchiv. Its large, round shape resembles a crown, emphasising the special status of the bride as the central figure of the wedding ritual.

The wreath's base consists of densely arranged white goose feathers, formed into numerous soft flowers that evenly cover its entire surface. Similar feather flowers also decorate the groom's hat.

Each Colour Has Its Meaning

The wedding wreath is richly decorated with multicoloured floral elements and beads. At its centre is an ornamental composition of golden, red, and green details, which serves not only a decorative but also a protective function.

The colours of the decoration have symbolic meanings: white represents purity, maiden innocence, and light; red symbolises life, love, and the continuation of the family line; green stands for youth, fertility, and connection with nature; and gold signifies the sun, abundance, and blessing.

The feather wreath is combined with rich beads and traditional embroidered attire, forming a complete wedding ensemble. It symbolises the girl's transition to a new social status, and its splendour and decorative embellishment emphasise the solemnity of the wedding ritual and the high aesthetic level of the local tradition.

Tradition Passed Down Through Generations

The technology of making the feather wreath is preserved by elder female artisans who pass their knowledge directly to their daughters and granddaughters during wedding preparations.

Although in the 1990s this tradition mostly existed in the form of theatrical re-enactments, since the early 2000s it has returned to real wedding practice.

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