  1. Judicial Practice

Man Refuses Summons from Territorial Recruitment Centre Due to Religious Beliefs – Did the Court Mitigate the Punishment?

06:50, 11 July 2026
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In June 2024, the man underwent a military medical commission, which recognised him as fit for military service.
Man Refuses Summons from Territorial Recruitment Centre Due to Religious Beliefs – Did the Court Mitigate the Punishment?
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In Stryi, Lviv region, a 29-year-old man has been found guilty of evading conscription during mobilisation. The court heard that he refused to accept a combat summons and failed to report to the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre at the appointed time.

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The Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that in June 2024, the man underwent a military medical commission and was deemed fit for service. Subsequently, he was issued a summons to be dispatched to a military unit.

However, the conscript refused to sign for the summons and did not appear at the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre on the specified date and time.

In court, the man denied his guilt, claiming he refused due to religious beliefs and had not undergone the military medical commission. The prosecutor's office stated that these claims were disproved during the court proceedings.

The court convicted the man of a criminal offence related to evading conscription during

mobilisation and sentenced him to three years of imprisonment.

Previously, as reported by Judicial-Legal Newspaper, the Hadyach District Court of Poltava region sentenced a local resident to one year of probation for evading mobilisation. This information is detailed in the court verdict for case No. 526/426/25.

According to the case details, in December 2024, the man ignored a summons and failed to report to the Territorial Recruitment Centre. In court, he fully admitted his guilt, explaining that he had lost his mother at the end of November 2024, which prevented him from attending for the first summons. A few days later, a district officer attempted to deliver a second summons, but the man refused to accept it and did not appear at the Territorial Recruitment Centre. He stated that during his medical commission, his complaints about frequent epileptic seizures, which had increased in 2024 and 2025, were not taken into account. He claimed his health condition made military service impossible and that, due to his personality traits, he was unable to shoot a person.

 

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