In Lviv, a Man Shot at a Service Vehicle to Help His Brother Escape from the Military Medical Commission — The Court Made a Decision

In court, the serviceman fully admitted his guilt.

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The Sykhiv District Court of Lviv has found a serviceman guilty of firing a traumatic pistol at an escort group's service vehicle and attempting to help his brother escape while en route to a military medical commission. The court sentenced him to three years and six months of imprisonment but suspended the sentence with a three-year probation period.

Circumstances of the Case

According to case materials No. 464/1636/26, the incident occurred on 12 March this year on Stryiska Street in Lviv. Employees of the escort group were transporting Yuriy O.'s brother, who is subject to military service, to a medical facility for a military medical commission.

Yuriy O. blocked the path of the Renault Master service vehicle, forcing the driver to stop. He then produced a traumatic Schmeisser pistol and fired one shot into the air. When the driver began to reverse, Yuriy O. approached the vehicle and shot at the windscreen.

Following this, the accused opened the rear doors of the vehicle, aimed the weapon at one of the escort group employees, and ordered his brother to exit and flee. The brothers attempted to escape but were apprehended.

In court, the serviceman fully admitted his guilt. He explained that he had brought items for his brother, being aware of his mobilisation.

"Seeing how he was shoved into the car and the behaviour towards him, he lost self-control and committed the aforementioned actions, for which he sincerely regrets. Both brothers are currently serving in the military," the verdict states.

The Court's Decision

The court found Yuriy O. guilty of hooliganism with the use of a weapon and sentenced him to three years and six months of imprisonment. However, the man was released from actually serving the sentence, with a probation period of three years imposed.

As previously reported by the Judicial-Legal Newspaper, the Samara City District Court of the Dnipropetrovsk region cancelled the decision of the territorial recruitment and social support centre to impose a fine of 59,500 UAH on the chief accountant of a private enterprise. The court concluded that some of the violations forming the basis for holding the person accountable fell within the competence of the enterprise's management.