In Reserve+ the processing of disability deferment and data updates online has been restored

Users can once again submit applications for deferment and update disability data through state registries.

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The Reserve+ app has once again made services related to confirming disability data through state information systems available.

From now on, users can once again:

submit an application for deferment from mobilization based on disability;

update disability data online.

In addition, operators of territorial recruitment and social support centers have regained the ability to verify relevant information through state registries.

The Ministry of Defense explained that the temporary suspension of these services was necessary to prevent errors during application processing. The cause was incorrect responses from social sector registries, which could affect the accuracy of information processing.

As is known, the function of submitting an application for deferment on the grounds of disability and updating the relevant data online was unavailable since June 24.

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