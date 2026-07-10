The Rada recommends introducing Elder's Day in Ukraine: when it will be celebrated

The Committee on State Building recommended that the parliament adopt a resolution to introduce a new holiday in Ukraine — Elder's Day, which is proposed to be celebrated annually on June 7.

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The Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Building, Local Self-Government, Regional Development, and Urban Planning recommended that the parliament support the draft Resolution on the introduction of Elder's Day in Ukraine No. 15320.

The document provides for the annual celebration of this day on June 7.

The initiative aims to emphasize the importance of the institution of elders for the development of territorial communities, as well as to recognize their contribution to representing the interests of residents of elder districts and the development of local self-government.

Among the main goals of the draft Resolution are:

raising the authority and popularizing the activities of elders, as well as the prestige of service in local self-government bodies;

spreading successful experience and effective practices of elders' work;

activating citizens' participation in community life and strengthening cooperation between residents and local authorities;

strengthening democratic principles of governance at the local level;

further supporting the decentralization reform in Ukraine.

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