In Lviv, four more participants in the attack on the Territorial Recruitment Centre and police officers were detained, including two servicemen

In Lviv, law enforcement officers detained four more participants in the attack on the Territorial Recruitment Centre and police officers, one of whom went AWOL.

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The Security Service and the National Police identified and detained four more participants in the attack on servicemen and law enforcement officers that occurred on July 8 in Lviv during alert measures.

It became known that a 21-year-old and a 45-year-old residents of Lviv, as well as two 28-year-old servicemen, one of whom left the military unit without permission, were detained.

According to the investigation, these individuals were the most active participants in the riots. They blocked the movement of the military service vehicle, jumped on the vehicle, and damaged it.

Currently, the detainees are being prepared with notices of suspicion. Their actions are preliminarily qualified under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period), and one of the detained servicemen is also charged under Article 407 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized abandonment of a military unit or place of service).

The SBU reminded that earlier in this case, one of the participants in the incident was already detained, who during the riots attacked a police officer and inflicted bodily injuries.

Investigative and operational-search actions are currently ongoing to identify all persons involved in the attack.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police announced the detention "hot on the heels" of a 23-year-old Lviv resident Oleh Havrylov, suspected of attacking a police officer during a clash with representatives of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre in Lviv on July 8.

According to the investigation, the man was among those who blocked, damaged, and overturned the military service vehicle on Chervona Kalyna Avenue. During police intervention to stop illegal actions, the crowd participants actively resisted, and one of them inflicted bodily injuries on a law enforcement officer.

The court chose a preventive measure for Oleh Havrylov, suspected of attacking police officers during the conflict between representatives of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre and a group of civilians in Lviv. He was sentenced to 60 days of arrest.

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