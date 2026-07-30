In Bukovina, colony officials are suspected of human trafficking and labor exploitation of prisoners

According to the investigation, officials organized the illegal removal of prisoners outside the facility and used them as unpaid labor force

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Law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme of labor exploitation of prisoners at the Sokyriany correctional colony in Bukovina. The head of the institution and the head of the social rehabilitation unit were notified of suspicion of human trafficking. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigations and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

A suspicion was announced to the head of the Sokyriany correctional colony and the head of the social rehabilitation unit.

According to the investigation, in January-February 2026, prisoners were systematically involved in firewood harvesting. They chopped and sawed wood, loaded, transported, and stacked it on the territory of private households.

During a search at the house of one of the colony employees, law enforcement officers found a prisoner who was laying paving slabs. According to the investigation, the institution’s management also sent him to the private household.

So far, investigators have identified four prisoners who, according to law enforcement, were illegally involved in work outside the colony.

Officials were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 149 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (human trafficking). The article’s sanction provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment with or without confiscation of property.

Currently, the identification of other persons who may have been involved in the scheme is ongoing, and possible additional facts of labor exploitation of prisoners are being checked.

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