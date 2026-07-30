Kharkiv will be the first in Ukraine to be covered by a “dome” against FPV drones: what is known about the new defense system

Kharkiv will be covered by a special “dome” to protect against FPV drones — this will be the first such project in Ukraine.

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An experimental project of active counteraction against FPV drones, including those operating on fiber optics, is starting in the Kharkiv region. The first stage will be funded from the regional budget, and if successfully implemented, the system is planned to be scaled across all of Kharkiv. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on the air of Radio “Khartiya”.

The project will initially be tested on a separate site

According to Syniehubov, the experimental project has been developed for a week in cooperation with the Second Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine “Khartiya”. It will be implemented on a separate territory, the location of which is not disclosed.

It concerns the creation of an active countermeasure system against FPV drones using fiber optics. If the tests prove successful, such a system is planned to be deployed throughout Kharkiv.

“The military are also experimenting, looking for means of active counteraction. We have been working for a week with the Second Corps of the NGU “Khartiya” on an experimental project that will be implemented on a certain area of territory, we will not say where — active counteraction. If it is successful — and I believe it will be successful — we will implement it throughout the territory, creating such a protective dome against FPV drones on fiber optics around Kharkiv,” said Syniehubov.

The first stage will be paid for by the region

The head of the Regional Military Administration noted that the experiment will be fully financed from the regional budget.

At the same time, deploying the system throughout the city will require significant funds, so after confirming its effectiveness, additional financing is planned to be attracted, including through the United24 platform and other sources.

“The work is very complex. The means are complicated, financing is complicated. We will fully finance it from the regional budget because it is experimental. When it shows its effectiveness, of course, we will request funds through United24, and possibly find other sources. For us, this is a priority, it is our responsibility — to protect the city and our civilian population,” Syniehubov said.

The defense will consist of several echelons

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, the active system will be only one element of the city’s comprehensive defense.

Passive protection involves installing anti-drone nets along the entire Kharkiv ring road, not only on its northern sections. Such nets are also planned to be installed on Kharkiv Highway — from the ring road to the intersection with Akademika Proskury Street.

The third line of defense will be additional mobile fire groups that will destroy FPV drones.

“Physical destruction, when people stand with rifles or automated turrets — this is the third, final line that should shoot down what the first two echelons did not manage to. We only discussed this issue yesterday. The means exist, the people exist. Now the main thing is to organize it all correctly so that it is as effective as possible,” Syniehubov explained.

The project was adapted to Kharkiv’s needs

The head of the region emphasized that the new system is not being created from scratch.

According to him, similar solutions are already used at the front, but for Kharkiv they were adapted taking into account local conditions and the specifics of threats.

He also reported that currently only a few FPV drones out of hundreds launched by Russian forces reach the city.

“We would have about a hundred FPV drones on fiber optics over the city of Kharkiv during the day. And we understand what the consequences could be. So when we say ‘experiment’ — it is not something invented from scratch. It already works at the front, but adapted to the situation and needs that exist. It will definitely be effective. Now we will start its implementation,” Syniehubov said.

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