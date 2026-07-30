In the “Oberig” registry, military data will be stored for 75 years after removal from the record: the government approved the registry operation rules

The Ministry of Defense has defined the retention periods for information, the procedure for its destruction, and the rules for protecting personal data.

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The Ministry of Defense clarified the operation procedure of the Unified State Registry of conscripts, military liable persons, and reservists “Oberig.” The government approved the current procedure for maintaining the registry, which defines how data is entered, updated, and corrected, as well as how citizens can obtain information about themselves free of charge.

What is the “Oberig” registry

The Unified State Registry of conscripts, military liable persons, and reservists is an information system used for military registration in Ukraine.

The registry collects, stores, verifies, and updates information about conscripts, military liable persons, and reservists.

Specifically, the system enables:

identifying a person and maintaining their military record;

verifying and updating registration data;

exchanging information with other state information systems;

generating electronic military registration documents;

creating documents necessary for military registration and undergoing military-medical commissions;

monitoring changes in data and user actions within the system;

ensuring protection and integrity of information.

The new procedure also defines the mechanism for entering, updating, verifying, and correcting information.

How information enters the registry

Data can enter the registry in two ways:

automatically — through information exchange with other state registries, systems, and databases;

manually — based on information submitted by citizens, government bodies, local self-government bodies, enterprises, educational institutions, territorial recruitment and social support centers, and military units.

If information about a person is entered for the first time, the system automatically creates a separate record with its own number and records the date, time of creation, and the source of the information or the responsible person.

Received data must be entered into the registry within five working days after receipt.

How information is updated and verified

Information can be updated automatically during data exchange with other state systems or manually by responsible employees.

Information personally submitted by a citizen is verified and cross-checked with data already contained in the registry.

Responsible employees have the right to:

create and update records;

change personal and official data;

verify the accuracy of information;

register a person for military record, remove them, or enter information about removal from the record;

view and print military registration documents;

eliminate duplicate records.

Registration, removal, or exclusion from military records can also be performed automatically through information exchange with other state systems.

How to correct errors in the registry

If information in the registry is incorrect or requires clarification, it can be corrected automatically or after reviewing a citizen’s application.

The application must be submitted to the registry authority where the person is registered for military service. If incorrect information was entered by another authority, the application should be submitted to that authority.

If incorrect data came from another state information system, corrections are made after receiving updated information from the relevant state authority.

How to obtain information about yourself

Conscripts, military liable persons, and reservists can obtain information free of charge about whether they are included in the registry and what information about them is contained.

This can be done:

through the “Reserve+” application;

through the Unified State Web Portal of Electronic Services — if technically possible;

by submitting a written request to the district or city territorial recruitment and social support center or its department where the person is registered for military service.

The written request must include:

last name, first name, and patronymic (if available);

date and place of birth;

place of residence or stay;

taxpayer registration number (if available);

details of the Ukrainian citizen’s passport.

Also, if available, a phone number and email address should be provided.

How data operations are controlled

All operations with personal and official data are recorded in the system.

The registry stores information about:

the date and time of the action;

the user who performed it;

the content of the action or request;

the result of information processing.

Employees work with the system using a qualified electronic signature. An exception is data automatically received from other state information systems whose origin is confirmed according to legislation.

Control is also exercised over the timeliness, completeness, and accuracy of data entry. If incorrect or incomplete data is detected, the causes of the error must be identified, the information corrected, and an official investigation conducted. If there are signs of a criminal offense, materials are forwarded to pre-trial investigation authorities.

How personal data is protected

Information protection in the registry is carried out in accordance with Ukrainian legislation on the protection of personal data and information in information and communication systems.

For this purpose, the following are applied:

electronic user identification;

access rights differentiation;

logging of all data operations;

database integrity control;

information backup;

technical and organizational protection measures.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is responsible for information protection in the registry.

How long data is stored

Information about conscripts, military liable persons, and reservists is stored for the entire period the person is on military record, and for 75 years after their removal from the record.

After this period, the information is subject to destruction, and the date, time, and responsible official who performed this action are recorded in the system.

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