Poland Will Consider the Possibility of Transferring Additional Patriot Missiles to Ukraine — Donald Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that Warsaw will soon consider the possibility of transferring additional missiles for the Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

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Poland will soon consider the possibility of transferring additional missiles for the Patriot air defence system to Ukraine. This announcement was made by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk following an incident involving the fall of a likely Russian Kh-101 missile in the Lublin Voivodeship. Mr Tusk stated his intention to discuss this matter with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. He commented, "After this incident, we will, as soon as possible, consider the issue of further assistance to Ukraine, including the transfer of additional missiles for the Patriot systems, should such a need arise."

Mr Tusk also noted that during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the parties discussed the front-line situation and prospects for ending the war. According to the Polish Prime Minister, the next 100 days could be decisive for the war’s trajectory. He remarked, "After my conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the matter is quite clear: the next 100 days could decide the outcome of this war; it is 50-50."

Donald Tusk further emphasised that no country possesses fully protected airspace, making such incidents possible even with modern air defence systems. He stressed, however, that there is currently no reason to believe the missile was specifically aimed at Polish territory.

An unknown object, creating a crater, fell in Poland during a Russian attack on Ukraine. Subsequently, Andriy Sybiha, head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reported that a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile had flown over Polish territory during a large-scale Russian strike on Ukraine the previous night. During a meeting in the Lublin Voivodeship concerning the incident, Mr Tusk confirmed that all current indications suggest a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile fell in the Lublin Voivodeship of Poland last night.

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