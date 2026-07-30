The status of a person with a disability due to the war will not be given to everyone: who has the right, what documents are needed, and who may be denied

Forged documents, false information, a court verdict, or lack of connection between the disability and the war may be grounds for refusal.

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The Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine explained who has the right to receive the status of a person with a disability due to the war, what documents need to be prepared, where to submit the application, and in which cases the status may be denied.

Who can receive the status

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs reported that the right to the status of a person with a disability due to the war is granted to:

military personnel and civilians who suffered wounds, concussions, or illnesses during the war;

participants of the ATO, OOS, and other security and defense measures;

persons who took part in combat operations on the territories of other states, including peacekeeping missions;

participants of the mass protests of 2013–2014 (the Revolution of Dignity);

persons who participated in demining or other hazardous work.

What steps need to be taken

To obtain the status, it is necessary to undergo a military medical commission (MMC) — for military personnel, as well as an assessment by the expert team for evaluating the person’s daily functioning.

These commissions confirm that the disability is related to the defense of Ukraine and arose as a result of wounds, concussions, injuries, or illnesses received during:

combat operations or anti-terrorist operations;

measures to ensure national security and defense;

measures to repel and deter armed aggression by Russia;

participation in combat operations on the territories of other states or peacekeeping missions;

participation in the Revolution of Dignity;

participation in demining.

What documents need to be submitted

To obtain the status, you need to prepare:

an application for the status of a person with a disability due to the war (if submitted through the "Diia" portal, it is generated automatically);

a decision of the expert team for evaluating the person’s daily functioning;

a certificate of direct participation in the ATO, OUF, or measures to repel and deter armed aggression by Russia.

The ministry noted that depending on the period of service and circumstances of acquiring the disability, other documents may also be required.

Where to submit the application

The application can be submitted in one of three ways:

online through the "Diia" portal;

to the local structural unit on veteran policy issues at the declared, registered, or actual place of residence (for internally displaced persons). Documents can be submitted in person, through a legal representative, authorized person, or by mail;

through the Administrative Services Center (CNAP) in person or through a legal representative.

How long the application review takes

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs reported that the application is reviewed within up to 30 calendar days.

When refusal may occur

Grounds for refusal include:

submission of forged documents;

providing false information;

presence of a court verdict for a serious crime;

lack of connection between the cause of disability and combat actions.

How to appeal a refusal

If the applicant disagrees with the refusal decision, they have the right to appeal it in court.

The Ministry also recommends consulting the structural units on veteran policy issues in their region or specialists supporting veterans.

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