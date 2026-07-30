The Supreme Court published a review of the practice of the Administrative Cassation Court of the Supreme Court for June

The Administrative Cassation Court of the Supreme Court considered cases regarding the non-application of cash registers, the time limit for court appeals, and the illegality of applying reducing coefficients to pension amounts in 2026.

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The Supreme Court published a review of the current judicial practice of the Administrative Cassation Court within the Supreme Court for June 2026.

The review reflects the legal positions of the panels of judges of the Administrative Cassation Court of the Supreme Court, which will be important for forming uniform judicial practice in resolving public law disputes, in particular regarding:

- conditions for the payment of a one-time monetary aid in connection with the death of a serviceman from illness (ward);

- the method of protection in case of exclusion of a serviceman from the personnel lists during temporary incapacity;

- the illegality of applying additional conditions introduced by the Law on the State Budget of Ukraine and subordinate normative legal acts for receiving supplements by non-working pensioners residing in areas of radioactive contamination;

- the illegality of applying reducing coefficients to the pension amount assigned according to the Law of Ukraine "On Pension Provision for Persons Released from Military Service and Some Other Persons" in 2026, aimed at limiting its maximum size;

- the obligation of the State Property Fund of Ukraine as the entity managing state property objects to ensure state registration of the state’s ownership right to a civil protection shelter;

- the legitimacy of recognizing real business transactions with non-resident companies for the purposes of profit tax and VAT taxation;

- the non-application of cash registers during the sale of goods through an online store under full post-payment conditions with payment through a non-bank financial institution;

- the time limit for court appeals in cases regarding the payment of all amounts due to an employee upon dismissal.

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