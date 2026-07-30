HQCJ recommends seconding 21 judges to other courts

The Commission decided to submit a proposal to the High Council of Justice recommending the secondment of judges from the Donetsk District Administrative Court to the Kyiv District Administrative Court.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

At the meeting of the First and Second Chambers of the High Qualification Commission of Judges on July 29, the issue of submitting a proposal recommending the secondment of judges to other courts of the same level and specialization for the administration of justice was considered. This was reported by the HQCJ.

Due to the excessive judicial workload in the court, the Commission will submit a proposal to the High Council of Justice recommending the secondment of judge Illia Volodymyrovych Tykhonov from the Luhansk District Administrative Court to the Cherkasy District Administrative Court.

Due to the change in territorial jurisdiction of court cases, the Commission decided to submit a proposal to the High Council of Justice recommending the secondment of 7 judges of the Donetsk District Administrative Court for a period of one year to the Kyiv District Administrative Court:

Karina Eskenderivna Abdukadirova;

Iryna Volodymyrivna Buriak;

Oleksandr Serhiyovych Dukhnevych;

Maryna Mykolaivna Krylova;

Iryna Serhiivna Molochna;

Viktoriia Vitaliivna Olishevska;

Anhelina Oleksandrivna Chernykova;

The Commission decided to submit a proposal to the High Council of Justice recommending the secondment of judges of the Donetsk District Administrative Court for a period of one year:

Tetiana Vasylivna Zahatska to the Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court;

Yuliia Mykhailivna Lhhovska to the Poltava District Administrative Court;

Stanislav Ihorovych Babich to the Poltava District Administrative Court;

Larysa Borysivna Holubova to the Odesa District Administrative Court;

Ihor Hennadiyovych Aliabiev to the Vinnytsia District Administrative Court;

Ivan Oleksandrovych Holoshyvets to the Rivne District Administrative Court;

Andrii Borysovych Khrystoforov to the Zaporizhzhia District Administrative Court;

Oleh Olehhovych Akanov to the Mykolaiv District Administrative Court;

Hennadii Anatoliiovych Chekmeniov to the Khmelnytskyi District Administrative Court;

Olena Viktorivna Troyanova to the Lviv District Administrative Court;

Olena Oleksandrivna Koshkosh to the Lviv District Administrative Court.

The Commission also decided to submit a proposal to the High Council of Justice recommending the secondment of judges of the Luhansk District Administrative Court for a period of one year:

Serhii Volodymyrovych Borzanitsa to the Khmelnytskyi District Administrative Court;

Nataliia Mykolaivna Basova to the Odesa District Administrative Court.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.