Two candidates did not confirm the ability to administer justice in the appellate court — HQCJ

The HQCJ noted that 55 candidates applied to participate in the competition for 28 vacant judge positions in the Lviv Appellate Court.

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At the meeting of the High Qualification Commission of Judges on July 29, the plenary session considered the issue of confirming the ability of two candidates for the position of judge to administer justice in the appellate general court. This was reported by the HQCJ.

According to the results of the meeting:

Serhiy Yuriyovych Kolodyazhny did not confirm the ability to administer justice in the Lviv Appellate Court;

Yevheniya Anatoliyivna Paliy did not confirm the ability to administer justice in the Dnipro Appellate Court.

The HCCC reminded that 55 candidates applied to participate in the competition for 28 vacant judge positions in the Lviv Appellate Court. In total, interviews were conducted with 53 candidates: 42 candidates confirmed the ability to administer justice in the appellate general court, 11 did not confirm. Two candidates withdrew from the competition.

43 candidates applied to participate in the competition for 23 vacant judge positions in the Dnipro Appellate Court. In total, interviews were conducted with 41 candidates for the Dnipro Appellate Court: 26 candidates confirmed the ability to administer justice, 13 candidates did not confirm, and 2 candidates are awaiting an interview in the plenary session of the Commission. Two candidates withdrew from the competition.

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