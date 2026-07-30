Ukraine reinstates full product labeling requirements: what will change from October 1

Packaging must again contain complete information in the state language about composition, allergens, and nutritional value.

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From October 1, temporary simplifications regarding the labeling of food products and feeds, introduced at the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, will cease to apply. Producers and importers will once again have to comply with full packaging information requirements, while products labeled under the old rules will remain on sale until the expiration date, the Ministry of Economy reported.

The government canceled the temporary simplifications introduced by Cabinet of Ministers resolutions No. 186 and No. 234 in 2022. These were implemented to ensure uninterrupted product supply during the first months of the full-scale war.

Which requirements are returning

After the changes take effect, producers and importers must indicate all mandatory product information in the state language.

Additionally, the information on the packaging must fully correspond to the actual product composition, including the recipe, nutritional value, and presence of allergens.

Also, relocated producers will no longer be able to use leftover packaging materials from other manufacturers.

Why this decision was made

As explained by Deputy Minister Denys Bashlyk, the temporary simplification of requirements in 2022 was necessary to prevent product shortages, support producers, and ensure uninterrupted supply amid disrupted logistics and raw material shortages.

According to him, the market has now adapted, production processes and supply chains have stabilized, so Ukraine is returning to full labeling rules.

What will happen to already labeled products

The government noted that products labeled according to the temporarily simplified rules will remain in circulation until the end of their shelf life.

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