In Zaporizhzhia, the accused attacked a court security officer because he confused him with a judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court

The High Council of Justice appealed to the Office of the Prosecutor General regarding the attack on a court security officer who was mistaken for a judge.

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The High Council of Justice considered the report from judge Yevhen Boyev of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Zaporizhzhia about interference in the judge’s activities regarding the administration of justice.

Case circumstances

On May 20, 2026, the High Council of Justice received a report from judge Yevhen Boyev of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Zaporizhzhia about interference in the judge’s activities regarding the administration of justice.

Judge Yevhen Boyev is presiding over a criminal case accusing a person of committing a criminal offense under Part One of Article 122 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. According to the report, on May 14, 2026, the day of the court hearing in this case, the accused grossly disturbed public order in the court hall and inflicted multiple bodily injuries on an employee of the Court Security Service.

On this fact, on May 14, 2026, information about a criminal offense under Part Two of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations.

On May 15, 2026, the prosecutor submitted a motion to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Zaporizhzhia to impose a preventive measure within the criminal proceedings dated May 14, 2026. From the materials attached to the motion, including explanations from the accused, the judge learned that the accused inflicted bodily injuries on the Court Security Service employee, mistakenly believing him to be judge Yevhen Boyev. At the same time, the judge noted that the accused is a person with a Group I disability and has vision impairment.

Decision of the High Council of Justice

The High Council of Justice emphasized that it does not have the authority to carry out criminal-legal qualification of such actions — this is the competence of law enforcement agencies. At the same time, the HCJ has sufficient grounds to take measures to ensure the independence of judges and the authority of justice.

Following the review of the report, the High Council of Justice decided to appeal to the Office of the Prosecutor General for information on the disclosure and investigation of the criminal offense in the criminal proceedings entered on June 5, 2026, into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under Part One of Article 377 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (threat or violence against a judge) based on the facts set out in judge Yevhen Boyev’s report.

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