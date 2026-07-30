Selection for the position of local court judge: coded results of the practical task published

The High Qualification Commission of Judges published the coded results of the practical task for the specialization of the local general court.

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On July 29, the High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ) approved the coded results of the practical task performance for the specialization of the local general court (the fourth stage of the qualification exam) by participants of the first and second groups of candidates for the position of local court judge and judges who expressed the intention to be transferred to another local court.

To calculate the score a participant receives for completing the practical task in the specialization of the respective court, a coefficient of 2 is applied.

The passing score for the fourth stage of the qualification exam is 75 percent of the maximum possible score, or 112.5 points.

The HQCJ reminded that it promptly publishes the coded results of the practical tasks on the official website after their verification and approval.

"Currently, the verification and evaluation of practical tasks performed on October 14–17, 20–24, 28–31, and November 17, 2025, for the specialization of the local general court have been completed.

After the decoding procedure of all works, the Commission’s decision will approve their results," the statement reads.

The HQCJ draws attention to the fact that the Features of performing the practical task within the qualification exam for candidates for the position of local court judge and judges who expressed the intention to be transferred to another local court, approved by the Commission’s decision dated September 19, 2025, No. 173/зп-25, stipulate that a participant has the right to familiarize themselves with their own workbook for the practical task and all grades (examination sheet of the practical task evaluation) only after the Commission adopts a decision to approve the decoded results of the qualification exam (stage).

Earlier, the HQCJ approved the ranking of candidates for local administrative courts.

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