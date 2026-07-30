You Can Get Married Right in the Hospital – Under What Conditions a Registry Office Employee Will Come to the Patient

If the bride and groom cannot come to the registry office due to health reasons, the marriage can be registered directly at the medical facility.

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Ukrainians can register their marriage at a healthcare facility if one or both of the prospective spouses are unable to attend a civil registry office due to health reasons. The Ministry of Justice has clarified the required documents and conditions for such registrations.

The Ministry of Justice reiterated that the right to form a family is a fundamental human right.

The ministry noted that the principle of accessibility in public services dictates that life circumstances should not impede the realisation of human rights. Consequently, Ukrainian legislation permits marriage registration even when one or both parties are in a healthcare facility and cannot personally attend the civil registry office due to health issues.

At the request of the prospective spouses, marriage registration can be conducted directly at the medical facility where inpatient medical care is being provided.

How to Submit an Application

To register a marriage at a healthcare facility, the application must be submitted as follows:

By the woman and man personally to the civil registry office;

If one or both of the prospective spouses cannot personally submit the application for a valid reason, a document with notarised signatures may be submitted by their representatives acting on the basis of a notarised power of attorney, or sent by post.

Which Authority to Contact

The Ministry of Justice emphasised that the application must be submitted to the civil registry office within the administrative-territorial unit where the medical facility, in which the marriage registration is planned, is located.

Marriage registration on the premises of a healthcare facility is conducted only with the written permission of the head of the respective medical institution.

When Marriage Can Be Registered Earlier

If there is a valid reason and supporting documentation, with the permission of the head of the civil registry office, the marriage can be registered before the expiration of the one-month period following the submission of the application.

Mandatory Conditions

The Ministry of Justice stressed that marriage registration is conducted exclusively in the presence of the prospective spouses. During registration, they must present identity documents and proof of age. Marriage registration through a representative is not permitted by law.

Requirements for a Registry Office Employee Visit

The primary condition for a civil registry office employee to visit a medical facility is documentary confirmation that the patient is undergoing inpatient treatment and cannot independently visit the registry office due to health reasons. Additionally, written permission from the head of the respective healthcare facility to conduct the marriage registration on its premises is mandatory.

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