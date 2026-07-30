"Banks profit from donations": Ukrainians ask to cancel fees for charitable transfers

An electronic petition proposes the cancellation of fees for transfers to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, treatment of seriously ill patients, and other official charitable collections.

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An electronic petition has been registered on the Cabinet of Ministers website calling for the cancellation of fees that banks charge for charitable transfers to officially confirmed accounts. The author of the appeal also proposes to introduce a unified mechanism for confirming charitable collections and uniform rules for all banks.

What is proposed in the petition

The author of petition No. 41/010416-26ep asks the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to oblige banks not to charge fees for transfers to officially confirmed charitable accounts.

According to the appeal, this should apply to transfers for:

support of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine;

official volunteer collections;

treatment of children and adults with serious illnesses;

rehabilitation of wounded military personnel and civilians;

other confirmed charitable purposes.

What other changes are proposed

In addition to canceling fees, the petition proposes to establish a transparent and simple mechanism for confirming the status of charitable collections.

The author of the appeal also calls for ensuring uniform rules for all banks in Ukraine when making charitable transfers.

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