Booking Without the Coordination Center: Why the Government Rejected the New Model

The Ministry of Economy officially confirmed: the loudly announced Coordination Center for booking was never established.

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Booking conscripts remains one of the most dynamic areas of legal regulation during martial law. In mid-July 2026, the Ministry of Economy announced the creation of the Coordination Centre for the Booking of Conscripts. However, the news disappeared from the official website the very next day, and it later became clear that the Centre itself was never established.

The official response from the Ministry of Economy to the "Judicial-Legal Newspaper’s" request, along with internal government documents, allows us to reconstruct why this initiative was never implemented.

On 16 July 2026, the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture officially reported the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution on the establishment of the Coordination Centre. The Centre was intended to act as a temporary advisory and consultative body. Its tasks were ambitious: coordinating government agencies, resolving problematic booking issues, and providing recommendations on recognising enterprises as critically important. However, the news was removed the following day.

The official response from the Ministry indicates that the draft resolution was never actually adopted and did not acquire the status of a normative legal act.

Official Position of the Ministry of Economy

In response to the request from the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" dated 23 July 2026, Deputy Minister of Economy Vitaliy Kindrativ explained the circumstances under which the government draft was not adopted.

As stated in the document, the draft resolution was submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers by letter dated 13 July 2026. However, on 16 July, the government’s composition changed — a new Cabinet of Ministers headed by Serhiy Koretskyi was appointed. According to the Ministry of Economy, this personnel change was the main reason the draft resolution was not considered or adopted.

The Ministry also reported that a copy of the draft resolution is missing because the document never acquired the status of a normative legal act and was not officially adopted.

The Ministry of Economy also stated that if the Cabinet of Ministers decides to create the Coordination Centre, the relevant information will be posted on the Ministry’s official website in the section "Martial Law: for Citizens and Business."

Why the Draft Did Not Pass Approval

At the same time, a memorandum from the State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, published by a Member of Parliament, indicates that the government change was not the only circumstance leading to the rejection of the project. The document states that after the Cabinet approved the resolution on 8 July 2026, on the establishment of the Coordination Centre, the Ministry of Economy was instructed to revise the document according to the Cabinet’s regulations.

However, during the revision, as noted in the memorandum, the main developer did not take into account the comments of the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, and the Security Service of Ukraine.

Given these circumstances, and due to the change in government composition, the State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers proposed to cancel the Cabinet’s decision of 8 July 2026 (protocol No. 79) on adopting the respective resolution.

The story of the Coordination Centre’s creation demonstrates how complex the approval of government decisions can be when they affect the powers of various authorities. Documents obtained by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" show that the draft resolution was submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers, but during its revision, comments from several ministries and the Security Service of Ukraine were not considered. Later, after the government change, it was proposed to cancel the previous decision on the Centre’s creation.

According to sources in the government and Members of Parliament, on 22 July 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers cancelled the decision to create the Coordination Centre. However, the official text of the corresponding decision had not been published at the time of preparing this material.

For businesses, this means that the current procedure for booking conscripts and granting the status of critically important enterprise has not changed. The initiative to create an additional coordination mechanism was not implemented, so enterprises continue to operate under the rules that existed before its announcement.

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