An unknown object fell in Poland during the Russian attack on Ukraine — a crater formed, video

Currently, services are guarding the area and ensuring safety in the region where the unknown object fell.

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On Thursday, July 30, in the Lublin Voivodeship of Poland, law enforcement officers discovered the likely site of an unknown object’s fall following an air raid alert, writes BNO News.

An air raid alert was declared in eastern Poland because one or two missiles might have entered the country’s airspace during the large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine. However, Polish authorities have not yet officially confirmed the breach of airspace.

It is noted that a large crater was found in a field near the village of Tarnawa-Kolonia, which likely formed after the fall of an unknown object.

Rescuers and police promptly arrived at the incident site.

According to Tomasz Stachyra, spokesperson for the Voivodeship Command of the State Fire Service in Lublin, services are currently guarding the area and ensuring safety in the region where, according to preliminary data, an unknown object may have fallen.

Later, the Polish police confirmed the appearance of a crater and debris of an unknown object in the eastern part of the country.

"The duty dispatcher sent police patrols to the scene. After 5:00 AM, police officers between the villages of Tarnawa-Kolonia and Tokary found a crater and scattered debris of an unidentified object in a field about 2 km from the buildings," the statement reads.

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