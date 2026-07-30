Viktor Medvedchuk was notified of a new suspicion – encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine

He is accused of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, as well as justifying, recognizing as lawful, and denying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy.

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Prosecutors of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office have notified former people’s deputy from the banned party "OPZZH" Viktor Medvedchuk of a new suspicion.

As indicated by the Office of the Prosecutor General, he is accused of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, as well as justifying, recognizing as lawful, and denying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy. In August 2025, Medvedchuk and 12 other persons were notified of suspicion in information-subversive activities.

According to the investigation, during 2023–2026, Medvedchuk conducted a systematic anti-Ukrainian information campaign.

"He participated in propaganda TV projects, spread Kremlin narratives, denied Russian aggression, questioned Ukraine’s sovereignty, and justified the actions of the aggressor state," the Office of the Prosecutor General states.

In particular, in November 2025, the suspect gave an interview to journalist Thomas Röper for the YouTube channel "NuoFlix." During the conversation, he publicly spoke in favor of the so-called "inclusion" of Ukraine into the Russian Federation, effectively calling for the liquidation of Ukraine as an independent state.

According to the investigation, Medvedchuk organized the dissemination of this interview on a website controlled by him of the propaganda media project "Other Ukraine."

The platform was created based on a public organization of the same name, which the suspect registered in September 2023 on the territory of the aggressor state. The prosecutor’s office notes that the resource is used to spread anti-Ukrainian materials and Russian propaganda.

Also, in 2023, Medvedchuk participated in programs of Belarusian TV channels "STV" and "CTV," where he publicly justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which began in 2014.

The suspect’s actions are qualified under Part 2 of Article 110, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

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