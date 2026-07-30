Everyone is working to restore the normal operation of Ukrainian ports, — Serhiy Koretskyi

Serhiy Koretskyi emphasized that the stable operation of ports is important for the country's economy and global food security.

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The Cabinet of Ministers, together with diplomats, the military, and other state structures, is working on restoring the operation of ports. This was stated by Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi.

According to the head of government, all responsible agencies are working around the clock to restore the normal operation of Ukrainian ports. This issue is under the personal control of the President of Ukraine.

He emphasized that the stable operation of ports is important for the country’s economy and global food security.

The Prime Minister noted that Ukraine coordinates its actions with international partners. Work is also underway to expand supply channels.

He separately highlighted the role of the military in this process.

The Prime Minister added that much depends on the actions of the military in stabilizing the situation.

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