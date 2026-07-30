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Enemy launched a massive attack on Ukraine: fatalities in Kyiv and Poltava region, dozens injured in Lviv

08:19, 30 July 2026
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Russia carried out a massive missile and strike drone attack on Kyiv, Kyiv region, Lviv, Kryvyi Rih, Poltava region, and Vinnytsia region.
Enemy launched a massive attack on Ukraine: fatalities in Kyiv and Poltava region, dozens injured in Lviv
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On the night of July 30, Russia attacked Kyiv, Lviv, Kryvyi Rih, and Poltava region with missiles and strike drones.

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Kyiv

The capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, reported that the enemy struck the capital with ballistic missiles.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, a fire broke out on the territory of non-residential buildings due to falling debris. Also, there was a fire in a garage cooperative in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

In the Obolonskyi district, a fire occurred in trading pavilions at the market. One person was injured.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that as a result of the Russian attack in Kyiv, one person died and two others were injured.

Kyiv region

The State Emergency Service reported that five people were injured as a result of the Russian attack, including one child.

In the village of Skibyn in Brovary district, a two-story private residential building was partially destroyed. Two neighboring houses were also damaged.

During emergency rescue operations, rescuers freed three injured people from under the rubble and handed them over to medical personnel.

Lviv

In Lviv, residential buildings on Paton and Vyhovskyi streets are burning as a result of the attack. Rescue operations are ongoing.

The city mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, reported that the greatest damage was sustained by two residential buildings on Paton and Vyhovskyi streets. About 20 people are known to be injured so far.

"Rescuers continue to free people from under the rubble. In total, more than 20 residential buildings, as well as a school and two kindergartens, were damaged," he said.

Poltava region

In Poltava district, a drone strike hit the warehouse premises of a private enterprise. This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Dyakivnych.

"Unfortunately, one person died. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends.

The terminal of 'Nova Poshta' was also attacked. A fire broke out in the warehouse premises, which was promptly extinguished by the State Emergency Service units. According to preliminary information, there were no injuries," he said.

In Lubny district, drone debris fell onto the roadway.

Kryvyi Rih

The head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, reported that the enemy attacked a village in the suburbs of Kryvyi Rih in the Novopil community with ballistic missiles. As a result of the enemy missile strike directly on a private residential house, six people have died so far, including three children and three adults. Eight more people were injured, including two boys aged 6 and 15.

"Two private houses were completely destroyed, five more were damaged. Several fires broke out, which rescuers have already extinguished," he said.

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