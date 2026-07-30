In Kyiv, glazing of the underground passage at Pochaina metro station damaged due to Russian shelling

Currently, the Kyiv metro is operating normally.

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As is known, on the night of July 30, Russia attacked Kyiv, Lviv, Kryvyi Rih, and Poltava region with missiles and strike drones.

The Kyiv City State Administration reported that as a result of the night shelling in the capital, the stained glass glazing of the pavilion of the underground passage at Pochaina metro station was damaged.

"Specialists of the Kyiv metro promptly removed the glass fragments and ensured a safe passage for passengers.

Despite the damage, the station started operating on schedule," the statement said.

The Kyiv City State Administration added that currently the Kyiv metro is operating in normal mode, following the approved train schedule and safety requirements.

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