The Cabinet of Ministers is preparing a tax on purchases from abroad: parcels up to 150 euros will be subject to VAT

The government has submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that will abolish the exemption for parcels up to 150 euros.

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The Cabinet of Ministers has approved and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill that changes the rules for taxing imported goods purchased through foreign marketplaces.

Currently, imported goods worth up to 150 euros entering Ukraine via international postal shipments are not subject to VAT.

The government, in turn, proposes to abolish this exemption and align Ukrainian rules with European Union legislation.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", in May the Verkhovna Rada rejected bill No. 12360 on amendments to the Customs Code regarding key performance indicators of the State Customs Service. The document, among other things, provided for the abolition of the VAT exemption for international parcels worth up to 150 euros. It lacked sufficient votes for approval.

The fulfillment of this obligation is foreseen both by agreements with the European Union and the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program with the International Monetary Fund. According to the updated program schedule, fulfilling this structural benchmark is necessary for further financing of Ukraine.

At the same time, the government emphasized that private gifts worth up to 45 euros sent free of charge will, as before, not be taxed.

"We must create equal conditions for all market participants. This is a matter of supporting Ukrainian producers and fair competition. We expect this decision to provide over 10 billion UAH in additional budget revenues annually. This is a resource for financing defense, state resilience, and the development of the Ukrainian economy," said Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi.

If deputies support this decision, the new rules will take effect no earlier than 2027. Businesses, marketplaces, and delivery operators will have time to prepare.

Separately, the Ministry of Finance and all responsible authorities have been tasked with thoroughly working on this issue with parliamentarians at the committee level and with representatives of all factions and groups, as well as clearly explaining the provisions of the bill and the necessity of its adoption to the public.

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