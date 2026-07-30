  1. Judicial Practice

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, a man stole four winches from the stage worth almost 10 thousand hryvnias — the court issued a verdict

08:35, 30 July 2026
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The day after the theft, the man himself called the police and confessed to the crime.
In Ivano-Frankivsk region, a man stole four winches from the stage worth almost 10 thousand hryvnias — the court issued a verdict
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The Kolomyia City District Court found a local resident guilty of stealing four manual chain winches from the stage used for ceremonial events. The value of the stolen property was almost 10 thousand hryvnias.

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Circumstances of the case

According to the case materials No. 346/2766/26, on May 3, 2026, the man saw a frame-tent structure on Teatralna Street in Kolomyia, set up for holding events. Four red manual winches were attached to the structure, which belonged to the Department of Education and Culture of the Kolomyia City Council.

After making sure no one was watching him, the man removed the equipment and took it away. The total value of the stolen property amounted to 9,780 hryvnias.

The day after the theft, the man himself contacted the police and reported the incident. He handed over the stolen winches to law enforcement and provided explanations that helped establish the circumstances of the case.

According to the accused, on the evening of May 3, he was riding his bicycle past the People’s House, saw the winches on the stage, and decided to take them for personal use. However, the next day he realized his wrongdoing and turned to the authorities.

Since the crime was committed under martial law conditions, the man’s actions were qualified under Part 4 of Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — theft under martial law conditions.

The city council reported that the damages were fully compensated as the stolen property was returned. The victim’s side did not make any claims against the accused.

What the court decided

The court found the man guilty and sentenced him to five years of imprisonment. At the same time, he was released from serving the sentence with probation, establishing a one-year probation period.

The convicted person must also pay 1,444 hryvnias and 08 kopecks for the costs of the forensic commodity examination.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Frankivsk District Court of Lviv considered the case of a woman who tried to take unpaid goods worth over 1,000 hryvnias from the ATB supermarket. As a result of the trial, the court sentenced her to 2 years and 6 months of imprisonment.

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